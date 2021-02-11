Fayette Co. deputies to provide winter care services during storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has activated its winter care program for Thursday, February 11.

Deputies will provide several services, including transportation to and from medical appointments and prescription deliveries.

Deputies can also help health care workers who live in Fayette County get to work and back.

Deputies will be performing welfare checks and and distributing blankets and coats throughout the day as well.

If you are in need of help, you can call the sheriff’s office at 859-252-1771 and ask for winter care.

