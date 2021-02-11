Advertisement

Fayette Co. deputies to provide winter care services during storm

Deputies will provide several services, including prescription delivery.
Deputies will provide several services, including prescription delivery.(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has activated its winter care program for Thursday, February 11.

Deputies will provide several services, including transportation to and from medical appointments and prescription deliveries.

Deputies can also help health care workers who live in Fayette County get to work and back.

Deputies will be performing welfare checks and and distributing blankets and coats throughout the day as well.

If you are in need of help, you can call the sheriff’s office at 859-252-1771 and ask for winter care.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A round of wintry weather brings ice potential
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm with high impact
ice
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING CONTINUES
Kentucky Power urging customers to make preparations for ice storm
Emergency crews in Lexington responded to several crashes due to the slick roads Wednesday...
First round of icy weather already causing traffic issues in Lexington
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking the conditions for you after the inundation of ice we...
WKYT team coverage of road conditions

Latest News

Update Lexington road conditions
WATCH | Update Lexington road conditions
Latest on road conditions in Richmond
WATCH | Latest on road conditions in Richmond
Boyle County road condition update
WATCH | Boyle County road condition update
More on road conditions in Morehead
More on road conditions in Morehead
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
LIVE: Beshear declares state of emergency