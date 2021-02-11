Advertisement

Husband saves wife’s life with kidney donation for 35th anniversary

By WSMV Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - For one Tennessee couple’s 35th wedding anniversary, the husband went above and beyond to save his wife’s life by donating his kidney.

March 9 is an important date, one of many, for Mike and Reda Blair. It’s both their wedding anniversary and the day Mike donated his kidney to save his wife’s life.

“It’s amazing to have someone that’s your best friend as well as your partner in life,” Reda Blair said.

Mike Blair decided to donate his kidney to his wife, Reda, after she went into kidney failure...
Mike Blair decided to donate his kidney to his wife, Reda, after she went into kidney failure in 2019.(Source: WSMV via CNN)

“I just knew she was the one. She was my forever,” Mike Blair said.

In summer 2019, Reda Blair had to see a doctor because she was overwhelmed by fatigue. She learned she was in kidney failure and would need a transplant.

“Our world was shattered,” Mike Blair said.

Reda Blair was hospitalized at Saint Thomas West and was received to the national transplant list. She wasn’t sure how long it would take to find a match, if it could be months or years. But then, something extraordinary happened: it turned out her husband was a match.

“I turned to Reda at that time and told her, ‘I’m your donor,’” Mike Blair said.

The couple asked the hospital if the transplant could be performed March 9, 2020, their 35th wedding anniversary.

“Saint Thomas moved a lot of mountains to make that happen. Mike gave me one of his kidneys and saved my life,” Reda Blair said. “It truly is a love story. He’s my soul mate. He’s my partner. He’s my best friend and the love of my life.”

Dr. Derek Moore, the director of the kidney transplant program at Saint Thomas West, says most people on the transplant list in Tennessee will wait five years if they don’t have a live donor. He hopes the Blairs’ story will get more people interested in being a kidney donor.

Copyright 2021 WSMV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A round of wintry weather brings ice potential
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm with high impact
ice
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING CONTINUES
Kentucky Power urging customers to make preparations for ice storm
Emergency crews in Lexington responded to several crashes due to the slick roads Wednesday...
First round of icy weather already causing traffic issues in Lexington
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking the conditions for you after the inundation of ice we...
WKYT team coverage of road conditions

Latest News

Investigators have found skeletal remains of at least six pirates at a shipwreck site off the...
Pirate remains found in shipwreck off the coast of Cape Cod
A pileup involving roughly 100 vehicles left people trapped on I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas, on...
Massive pileup involves 100 vehicles on Texas interstate
Investigators have found skeletal remains of at least six pirates at a shipwreck site off the...
Pirate remains found in shipwreck off the coast of Cape Cod
Latest on road conditions in Richmond
WATCH | Latest on road conditions in Richmond
Update Lexington road conditions
WATCH | Update Lexington road conditions