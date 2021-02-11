Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm continues to cause problems

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This major winter storm isn’t finished yet. We still have plenty of time left for this event.

One of the big features that will change today is the progression of the freezing rain out of central Kentucky. It will show up better to our south and southeast. This is the time period that more folks in southern & eastern Kentucky will run into their issues.

Ice accumulations could top out near one since in some areas. This is still a major player in the forecast for us. The extra ice totals will run around an additional tenth to a quarter of an inch. Most of this will all be gone by later tonight.

Our pattern is far from settling down. Friday will be a day of rest for us and that is it! Another snowmaker will swing by on Saturday. It doesn’t look as bad as it did earlier, but it still bears watching.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

