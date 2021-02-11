Lawrenceburg officials say water could run out Thursday night if people don’t conserve

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in Lawrenceburg say if you get your water from the city, you need to conserve it for now.

They say there’s a power outage at the pumping station, which likely won’t be fixed until Friday morning.

They say they are at risk of running out of water by 10 p.m. Thursday if water isn’t conserved.

