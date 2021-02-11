Advertisement

Many without power in Boyle County after ice storm

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of people remain without power in Boyle County and travel remains treacherous.

It is an area hit hard by a much worse ice storm 12 years ago.

Electric crews have their work cut out for them as the number of outages has been steadily increasing throughout the day. 600 were without power in the early part of Thursday.

Several hundred more lost power as trees continued to come down. With more sleet and freezing rain Thursday afternoon along with very cold temperatures, many people have memories of what they went through in 2009.

”Yeah it definitely brings back memories. I remember in 09 we were one of the last ones to get our power back on. On the Boyle, Lincoln County line, I’m hoping it doesn’t come down to that now,” said Dustin Domaika who lost power.

It’s not just the ice on the roads. It’s navigating the debris on both city and rural roads.

“You can see the evergreens, their branches are laden down, they are on the ground. Tree limbs broke because they are aged trees and everything,” said Howard Hunt, Boyle County Judge Executive.

Inter-County Energy is working in 12 counties to restore power. They say in their entire service area they had more than 2,600 without power.

Emergency officials have not been made aware of any injuries because of the ice storm.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A round of wintry weather brings ice potential
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm with high impact
ice
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING CONTINUES
The scene is at a home on Furlong View Court in Lexington.
Woman dead, man and two children hospitalized after ‘domestic violence incident’ in Lexington
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking the conditions for you after the inundation of ice we...
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions
Remaining totals
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm continues to cause problems

Latest News

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Paris Ind. Schools Superintendent Stephen McCauley
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Paris Ind. Schools Superintendent Stephen McCauley
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Fayette Co. Sheriff Kathy Witt
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Fayette Co. Sheriff Kathy Witt
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Daniel Lowry with Kentucky Utilities
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Daniel Lowry with Kentucky Utilities
WATCH The Breakdown | Shelby Smithson gives update on Lexington power outages
WATCH The Breakdown | Shelby Smithson gives update on Lexington power outages
The American Eagle Foundation is holding their "Rehab Your Heart" event on Feabuary 14th.
You can name a dead mouse then watch it get fed to a bird of prey