Advertisement

Massive pileup involves 100 vehicles on Texas interstate

A pileup involving roughly 100 vehicles left people trapped on I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas, on...
A pileup involving roughly 100 vehicles left people trapped on I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday.(Texas DOT)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A massive pileup involving reportedly more than 100 vehicles happened Thursday in Fort Worth.

The crash shut down Interstate 35W, and Fort Worth Fire Department referred to it as a “mass casualty incident.” The department said on Twitter that multiple people were trapped.

Rescue efforts are underway, according to local reports.

Slippery roads from ice and winter weather likely played a role in the crashes.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A round of wintry weather brings ice potential
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm with high impact
ice
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING CONTINUES
Kentucky Power urging customers to make preparations for ice storm
Emergency crews in Lexington responded to several crashes due to the slick roads Wednesday...
First round of icy weather already causing traffic issues in Lexington
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking the conditions for you after the inundation of ice we...
WKYT team coverage of road conditions

Latest News

Investigators have found skeletal remains of at least six pirates at a shipwreck site off the...
Pirate remains found in shipwreck off the coast of Cape Cod
Investigators have found skeletal remains of at least six pirates at a shipwreck site off the...
Pirate remains found in shipwreck off the coast of Cape Cod
Latest on road conditions in Richmond
WATCH | Latest on road conditions in Richmond
Update Lexington road conditions
WATCH | Update Lexington road conditions