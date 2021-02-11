Advertisement

Target will pay employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for...
Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.(CNN Newsource, Target)
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target is offering four hours of pay to employees when they get their vaccine doses.

The retailer will also provide a free Lyft ride to get to their appointments.

Although the company is encouraging employees to get the vaccine once it becomes available to them, Target is not requiring workers to get vaccinated.

“Taking care of our team has been at the heart of every decision we’ve made since the coronavirus started, and this point in the pandemic is no different,” Target chief human resources officer Melissa Kremer said. “As more vaccines become available, especially for frontline and essential workers, we’ll help our team members across the country get the information and access they need.”

In a news release, the retailer mentions it will be working with longstanding partner CVS to allocate the vaccines to team members.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A round of wintry weather brings ice potential
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm with high impact
ice
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING CONTINUES
The scene is at a home on Furlong View Court in Lexington.
Woman dead, man and two children hospitalized after ‘domestic violence incident’ in Lexington
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking the conditions for you after the inundation of ice we...
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions
Remaining totals
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm continues to cause problems

Latest News

In this combination photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley...
Attorneys spar over powers held by Britney Spears’ father
A dog is recovering after a shark attack off the Florida coast.
Dog survives shark attack off Florida coast
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Paris Ind. Schools Superintendent Stephen McCauley
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Paris Ind. Schools Superintendent Stephen McCauley
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Fayette Co. Sheriff Kathy Witt
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Fayette Co. Sheriff Kathy Witt
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Daniel Lowry with Kentucky Utilities
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Daniel Lowry with Kentucky Utilities