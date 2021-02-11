Advertisement

University of Kentucky closes vaccine clinic, cancels classes for second day

University of Kentucky closes vaccine clinic, cancels classes ahead of storm
University of Kentucky closes vaccine clinic, cancels classes ahead of storm(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second day in a row, leaders at the University of Kentucky have opted not to open the vaccine clinic at Kroger Field because of an ice storm.

UK is asking volunteers not to report.

The school has also canceled in-person instruction for Thursday.

Only Plan B employees will need to report to campus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A round of wintry weather brings ice potential
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Major winter storm with high impact
ice
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING CONTINUES
Kentucky Power urging customers to make preparations for ice storm
Emergency crews in Lexington responded to several crashes due to the slick roads Wednesday...
First round of icy weather already causing traffic issues in Lexington
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking the conditions for you after the inundation of ice we...
WKYT team coverage of road conditions

Latest News

Update Lexington road conditions
WATCH | Update Lexington road conditions
Latest on road conditions in Richmond
WATCH | Latest on road conditions in Richmond
Boyle County road condition update
WATCH | Boyle County road condition update
More on road conditions in Morehead
More on road conditions in Morehead
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
LIVE: Beshear declares state of emergency