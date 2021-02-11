VACCINE TEAM | Q&A time for shot to work, Phase 1C, unused vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.

How long after the first shot does it take to be effective?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, you will need two shots in order for them to work. It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines that require two shots may not protect you until a week or two after your second shot.

The CDC also advises you to get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first one, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get a second shot.

I am in Phase 1C and was able to schedule a vaccination appointment at the Kentucky Horse Park. When I go for the vaccination, can they refuse to give it me?

As long as you meet the new residency requirements and are in Phase 1C, your appointment should be honored.

While priority is being given to those 70 or over, people who are in Phase 1C may be scheduled for vaccinations now to ensure the state meets its goal of each vaccinate site administering at least 90 percent of its supply within seven days. Phase 1C includes anyone 60 or over, anyone 16 or older with high risk health conditions, and essential workers.

On February 2, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services tightened the residency requirement to receive a vaccination in Kentucky. Because each state receives its vaccine allocation from the federal government based on its population, Kentucky now requires each person receiving the vaccine demonstrate they are resident of Kentucky or they are an “individual providing health care services involving direct care to patients in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

Did the sites that canceled appointments due to weather have to dispose of unused vaccine due to the weather?

No. By canceling those appointments in advance, the vaccine needed for the day didn’t need to be thawed for use.

I have an adult child who is deaf blind and hasn’t been able to schedule an appointment. I know that tactile signers are a small group of people, but shouldn’t they be in the high risk group? Who can call or email to help her get the vaccine sooner?

The Kentucky Department for Public Health says it understands everyone’s desire to get a vaccine. The vaccine supply remains limited at this time.

It has taken into account guidance from the Centers for Disease Control guidance about high risk health conditions in devising Kentucky’s distribution plan.

For questions about the state’s program, you can email KYcovid19@@ky.gov.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.