Gov. Beshear reports lowest positivity rate since Nov. 6; announces 156 new vaccine sites

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear released new information on the Home Eviction Relief fund. The state is offering tenants help paying past-due rent and utility bills. Both tenant and landlord must submit applications online.

Governor Beshear reported 1,880 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 384,903 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 7.08 percent positivity rate, which is the lowest since Nov. 6. Of Thursday’s new cases, 296 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 36 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 4,211.

As of Thursday, 1,142 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 278 are in the ICU, and 156 are on ventilators. At least 45,451 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Beshear announced the state is rolling out 156 new vaccine sites. There will soon be 125 federal pharmacy program sites at Walgreens and Good Neighbor independent pharmacies, 15 new Walmart stores locations, and 10 new Kroger store locations.

Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination sites
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination sites(Governor's Communications Office)

