Mayor Gorton gives an update on Lexington’s response to winter storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton and other Lexington officials gave an update Thursday afternoon on weather conditions and the city’s response to the ice storm:

Lexington is battling power outages, fallen tree limbs, slick streets, and frigid temperatures, but none of it is keeping the city down, Mayor Linda Gorton said Thursday.

“We’re working together, citizens and City, to keep everyone safe. That’s our top priority,” Gorton said. “It’s a big job, but we were prepared. Lexington knows how to make the best of a difficult situation. We roll up our sleeves and get it done.”

Thank you to many citizens, who have been able to stay off the roads, making the City’s job easier, Gorton said.

As of 1 p.m., 1,923 Kentucky Utilities customers, and 64 Bluegrass Energy customers in Fayette were without power. “Kentucky Utilities made Lexington a priority early today, and shifted resources here,” Gorton said.

STREETS AND ROADS

Rob Allen, Director of Streets and Roads, said crews worked overnight, focusing on high priority streets as a wintry mix fell on Lexington’s streets.

Calls concerning downed trees blocking roads began before midnight. Extra help was brought in from Waste Management and Environmental Services to help with tree removal. By mid-morning, crews were working to clear 14 roads still blocked by trees, but calls continue to come in. The City will address trees blocking sidewalks and debris calls as soon as roads are clear.

Today and tonight, Streets and Roads will continue clearing snow/slush out of the roads by priority order.

POLICE

Police Chief Lawrence Weathers thanked motorists who have stayed safe at home. Accident numbers reflect the lower traffic volume, he said. Between 6 p.m. Wednesday and noon today there were 3 injury collisions, 34 non-injury collisions, 29 motorist assists, 4 escorts and 81 hazards.

Police also assisted with blocked roadways and traffic signals that were not operating.

FIRE DEPARTMENT

Fire Chief Jason Wells said the Fire Department has 160 personnel on duty, with all front line units staffed and operational.

Fire responded to 236 incidents overnight, including 16 transformer fires, 5 wires down, and 24 injured persons.

PARKS AND RECREATION

Parks reported that Raven Run and McConnell Springs are closed because of the weather.

It appears there has not been extensive tree damage in parks, but there are limbs down at Bell House.

HOMELESSNESS PREVENTION AND INTERVENTION

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention reported that many people who normally sleep outside, came inside last night. There is still space for others who want to come in. The Salvation Army has additional space for single fathers. Or call Community Action at 859-533-9199.

Community Action Council needs microwavable meals for clients. Community Action and Greenhouse17 need paper products, including paper towels and plates. For Community Action call 859-533-9199. For GreenHouse17 call 800-544-2022.

If you know of, or see someone who appears to be in need of emergency shelter, call (859) 533-9199. Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., call (859) 494-0470. For a list of all available shelters and transportation services, as well as other resources, visit www.uwbg211.org .

LEXINGTON HUMANE SOCIETY

The Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, will reopen Friday, February 12. If you have an animal-related emergency, please call 859-255-9033 to speak with a dispatch officer.

Citizens are encouraged to bring pets indoors during severe weather. While local ordinances always require shelter for pets during extreme weather, most outdoor shelters will be insufficient. To report abuse or neglect call the Humane Society at 859-255-9033.

SOLID WASTE

Citizens who normally have garbage pick up today have been moved to pick-up on Monday, Feb. 15. People who normally have Monday pick-up will be moved to Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.