You can name a dead mouse then watch it get fed to a bird of prey

The American Eagle Foundation in Pigeon Forge is accepting donations for their “Rehab Your Heart Event” on February 14th.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Do you want to name a dead mouse and watch it get fed to a bird of prey?

In Pigeon Forge, the American Eagle Foundation is accepting donations for their “Rehab Your Heart Event” on February 14th.

The AEF is a nonprofit working to protect and rehab birds of prey- like bald eagles, vultures, and falcons while using their facilities to educate the general public.

From now until Valentine’s Day they’re accepting $25 donations to name a dead mouse after anything or anyone you would like. You can watch their Twitch stream live at noon on Valentine’s Day if you want to watch a bird eat your mouse.

Robyn Miller an educational content specialist at AEF says it’s meant to be a lighthearted and cathartic way to enjoy the holiday.

“We wanted to do something different for Valentine’s since there are so are plenty of events for love birds,” said Miller.

Miller says all of the donations will go to helping pay for a new rehab center they’re planning to build next year.

“Rehab your heart is intended for those who are soaring solo for valentine’s day... It could be somebody who has been “fowling around,” really the possibilities are endless. We’ve had some symbolically named after covid or mental health issues, so we encourage the community to name the mice in a way that helps them heal,” said Miller.

You can read more on their website.

