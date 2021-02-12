Advertisement

Bill to preserve historical horse racing wins final passage

(AP Photo/John Swart)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s horse industry has won a high-stakes showdown in the legislature.

Lawmakers gave final passage to a bill aimed at securing the legal status of wagering on historical racing machines. The House voted Thursday to send the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The bill is meant to preserve a lucrative revenue source tapped into by racetracks.

Historical horse racing operations were jeopardized by a court ruling last year.

The bill seeks to fix flaws that led Kentucky’s Supreme Court to rule at least some forms of wagering on historical racing don’t meet pari-mutuel wagering standards under state law.

