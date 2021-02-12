Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Threat Sunday Night-Tuesday

By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Day in advance of another powerful winter storm.

A major winter storm is set to blast the bluegrass state from Saturday night through Tuesday. This will be another high impact storm that brings significant amounts of snow, sleet and freezing rain. This may lead to additional power outages across the region.

The track of the low will be key in determining just how much of each precipitation type falls for any one location.

Let’s cut straight to the point here, with ice still on trees and power lines and some people likely to still be without electric, this has the potential to become a serious situation. Areas getting in on heavy freezing rain could have major issues with power outages.

For areas seeing all snow, it’s going to be a lot.

In between the two is likely to be an area of heavy amounts of snow, sleet and freezing rain which could also cause power issues.

The exact placement of the precipitation types and amounts is a work in progress.

Following this up is another Winter Storm for late Wednesday through early Friday.

WKYT team coverage of road conditions

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene is at a home on Furlong View Court in Lexington.
Woman dead, man and two children hospitalized after ‘domestic violence incident’ in Lexington
Another winter storm will be here at the end of the weekend.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More wintry weather ahead
Side roads and neighborhoods throughout Lexington are still very messy.
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions
Remaining totals
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm continues to cause problems
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Beshear declares state of emergency

Latest News

Hardware store shoppers stock up on supplies ahead of more winter weather
WATCH | Hardware store shoppers stock up on supplies ahead of more winter weather
Montgomery County power outages update
WATCH | Montgomery County power outages update
Another storm develops for next week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Another winter storm will be here at the end of the weekend.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More wintry weather ahead