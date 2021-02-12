Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Threat Sunday Night-Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Day in advance of another powerful winter storm.

A major winter storm is set to blast the bluegrass state from Saturday night through Tuesday. This will be another high impact storm that brings significant amounts of snow, sleet and freezing rain. This may lead to additional power outages across the region.

The track of the low will be key in determining just how much of each precipitation type falls for any one location.

Let’s cut straight to the point here, with ice still on trees and power lines and some people likely to still be without electric, this has the potential to become a serious situation. Areas getting in on heavy freezing rain could have major issues with power outages.

For areas seeing all snow, it’s going to be a lot.

In between the two is likely to be an area of heavy amounts of snow, sleet and freezing rain which could also cause power issues.

The exact placement of the precipitation types and amounts is a work in progress.

Following this up is another Winter Storm for late Wednesday through early Friday.

