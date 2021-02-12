Advertisement

Community helping Lexington family who lost home to falling tree

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ice storm quickly turned into a nightmare for one Lexington family.

Vanita Allen and her family were sound asleep when a tree came crashing onto the roof.

Lexington family’s home condemned after tree falls on it

“It said pa pow. I mean whoa... then I started hollering for everybody else to make sure they heard too,” Allen said.

The impact flung Allen out of her bed and onto the floor. Tree branches plunged through her grandson’s bedroom.

“A lot of the debris from the installation of the house and the tree fell on my grandson’s back, but he didn’t get hurt,” Allen said.

Allen, her husband, grandchildren, and great children rushed to the front of the house, the roof still cracking as they dialed 911.

Fleeing to safety, the Allens left much of their belongings behind, and now they’re trying to rebuild.

The first step is moving this tree-- it’s been a big problem for the past two years.

“We couldn’t afford to get it cut down so we had to wait until it fell down,” Allen said.

And on top of the house it fell, cracking the foundation. Allen and her family are staying at a hotel waiting for insurance to kick in.

“It means living away from home a little while longer. I’d much rather be at home,” Allen said.

In the meantime the Allen family is relying on prayers and donations, just thankful to still be alive.

“We’re just trying to get by and get back in our home and get back to being happy,” Allen said.

If you’d like to assist the Allen family, you can contact family member Karen Allen at 859-539-2201.

