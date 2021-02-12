Advertisement

EKU falls at Belmont, 92-74

Junior newcomer Cheikh Faye came off the bench to hit four three-pointers and score 12 points to lead the Colonels
Junior newcomer Cheikh Faye came off the bench to hit four three-pointers and score 12 points...
Junior newcomer Cheikh Faye came off the bench to hit four three-pointers and score 12 points to lead the Colonels(EKU Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Eastern Kentucky University’s men’s basketball team lost at Belmont University, 92-74, on Thursday in Nashville.

Junior newcomer Cheikh Faye came off the bench to hit four three-pointers and score 12 points to lead the Colonels (15-5, 9-4 OVC).  Russhard Cruickshank added 11 points off the bench.  Tariq Balogun scored eight points and grabbed a team-best eight rebounds.

EKU fell behind by 10 in the first four minutes of the game, but righted the ship briefly.  A lay-up from JaCobi Wood gave Belmont a 15-5 lead with 16:14 on the clock.  The Colonels scored the next eight points however.  A pair of three-pointers from Faye cut the deficit to four.  JacQuess Hobbs hit two free throws to finish off the spurt and make it a two-point game, 15-13.

After a lay-up from Tre King with 11:58 to go in the first half made it a four-point game, 23-19, the Bruins scored 16 unanswered and EKU never recovered.  Ben Sheppard started the run with a three-pointer and Caleb Hollander ended it with a triple, putting Belmont ahead by 20, 39-19.

A lay-up from Balogun with 7:29 left in the first ended a four minute and 29 second scoring drought for the Colonels.  Another lay-up from Balogun cut the margin to 16, 44-28, but the Bruins scored the next six to move in front by 22, 50-28.  The home squad led 50-32 at the break.

Belmont shot 58 percent from the field in the first half, including 8-of-15 from three-point range (53 percent).  Eastern Kentucky made just 38 percent of its shots and was 4-for-11 from deep.

Wendell Green Jr. connected on a three-pointer to start the second half and close the gap to 15, 50-35.  A 7-0 run later in the half got the visitors withing 12, 61-49, but EKU never got any closer.

Sheppard made 10-of-16 from the field, including 5-of-9 from three-point range, to lead Belmont with 25 points.  He also had a game-best 10 rebounds.  Hollander hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

The Bruins (21-1, 15-0 OVC) shot 53 percent for the game from the field and hit on 12-of-28 from behind the arc for 43 percent.  EKU made 42 percent of its shots from the field and from deep (11-of-26).

The Colonels will conclude their trip to Nashville on Saturday at Tennessee State.  Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Most Read

The scene is at a home on Furlong View Court in Lexington.
Woman dead, man and two children hospitalized after ‘domestic violence incident’ in Lexington
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking the conditions for you after the inundation of ice we...
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions
Remaining totals
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm continues to cause problems
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Beshear declares state of emergency
ice
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | ICE STORM WARNING CONTINUES

Latest News

Freshman forward Johni Broome recording his seventh double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds
Morehead State pulls away from TSU to tie program record with 12 straight win
Chasity Patterson scored 21 points as the 20th-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball team topped...
No. 20 Kentucky tops No. 16 Tennessee in Rupp Arena
Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a boat parade. (Source: Bay News 9...
Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win with boat parade
Kentucky's B.J. Boston, middle, has the ball taken from him by Arkansas' Moses Moody (5) near...
Kentucky drops fourth in a row, falls to Arkansas 81-80