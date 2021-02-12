Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,440 new COVID-19 cases; 6.95% positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,440 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 386,326 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.95 percent positivity rate, which is the lowest since Nov. 6. Of Friday’s new cases, 252 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 42 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 4,253.

As of Friday, 1,063 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 277 are in the ICU, and 154 are on ventilators. At least 45,589 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“It looks like we’re going to have fewer cases than last week which would give us five straight weeks of declining cases. The positivity rate also continues to decline,” said Gov. Beshear. “This says you’re doing the right things and we’re headed in the right direction. But even if you’ve been vaccinated, we have to continue to wear masks and social distance until we can defeat this thing once and for all.”

