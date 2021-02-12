Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More wintry weather ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another light round of rain and snow will be here Saturday.

This latest winter weather maker is out of the region. It played a major role in what we had out there yesterday. There will still be some very icy spots out there on side roads and other places. Overall, the worst part of this is over.

Our weak weekend disturbance could bring some rain and snow to the region. The setup isn’t favorable for any major development.

The next really big issue we face is at the end of the weekend. On Sunday night, the leading edge of the next winter storm will cruise into our skies. Just like the Thursday round, it has a prominent icing look. There is also a good looking snow threat as it pulls away. I think the snow swath with this round has some really good potential. One of the hard parts of this forecast is trying to nail down the eventual path. Riding the line is what we will find! We’ll be all over this one.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.