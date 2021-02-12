Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 2/14: State Auditor Mike Harmon and Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe and State Auditor Mike Harmon.

The pandemic has been rough on Kentucky’s economy. Thousands have lost their jobs and filed for unemployment. This week, State Auditor Mike Harmon released a tough report on how the state responded to the avalanche of filings for jobless benefits. One highlight is what the state did not respond to. Harmon says 400,000 emails requesting answers weren’t even opened.

The Kentucky auditor is a unique position carved out in the state Constitution, independent of the legislature and the governor’s office, and they can look at anything that raises questions. Mike Harmon, a Republican, is the current auditor of public accounts and is a former state representative from the Danville area. Harmon joins us to talk about his findings.

The ice storm in recent days led to a state of emergency in Madison County. The pandemic has also been a challenge for every community. And as Richmond grows with new housing and shopping opportunities, there are some decisions looming about the city’s downtown and other projects that have been discussed.

Plus, it’s Black History Month. Mayor Blythe’s arc of life reaches from a time when he was not allowed to go to the swimming pool in town, to now holding the office of mayor where he’s the face of city government. He joins us to talk about how that path has included a lifetime of teaching and pastoring, and some spirited music along the way.

