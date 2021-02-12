Lexington launches ‘Lex Do This!’ COVID-19 vaccine education campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is launching a new campaign to educate and encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Linda Gorton, Governor Andy Beshear and Fayette Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh morning kicked off the “Lex Do This!” campaign at a Friday afternoon press conference.

A group of local ministers also took part in the kick-off event, then received their vaccinations at a clinic the Health Department is operating at Consolidated Baptist Church.

The Lex Do This! campaign emphasizes the need for everyone to get vaccinated when it’s your turn.

“The vaccine is the best tool we have in our toolbox to fight COVID-19,” Gorton said. Lex Do This! is focused on the importance of getting the vaccine so we can return to our schools, jobs, and friends and family gatherings.”

The Mayor’s Vaccine Task Force, co-chaired by Chuck Mix and Dr. Humbaugh, has worked on developing the campaign over the past several weeks.

The campaign involves outreach through social media, television, radio, print media, billboards, and more.

Take a look at this banner: @MayorGorton says there will be more of them all around town in an effort to raise public awareness.

She says it’s important everyone feels comfortable with the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/1rNBGum0mR — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) February 12, 2021

“The City is thankful for the many media partners who are working to help spread the campaign’s message throughout the community,” Gorton said. “And thanks to Monster Color, which provided the banners and posters.”

One focus of the campaign will be outreach to underserved communities.

“Thanks to the ministers who are here today to get a vaccine,” Gorton said. “We hope they will be an inspiration to their congregations, and help build confidence in the vaccine.”

Dr. Humbaugh said, “We have worked with these pastors and clergy since the beginning of the pandemic to improve our outreach throughout Lexington. Today is another way to get more African-Americans in Lexington comfortable with getting the COVID-19 vaccine. This is especially important for those 70 and older, as they are at the highest risk of complications, including death, from this virus.”

Consolidated Baptist Church served as a testing site and is now partnering with the health department to help vaccinate people in Lexington.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.