Morehead State pulls away from TSU to tie program record with 12 straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- As it has done in almost trademark fashion since the beginning of 2021, Morehead State men’s basketball used stingy defense and efficiency on offense to pull away in the second half and defeat Tennessee State 79-66 at the Gentry Center Thursday night, tying the program mark with its 12th consecutive win. Leading by just two at the halftime break, the Eagles (16-6/13-2 OVC) shot 54 percent in the final half, outscored TSU (3-15/2-13 OVC) 45-34, and out-rebounded the Tigers 20-11 to also win their sixth straight OVC road game. MSU hadn’t won six consecutive away from Johnson Arena since 2002-03. Morehead State’s 13 OVC wins are now tied for the second-highest in program history, equaling 2002-03 and 2010-11 and trailing the 2009-10 squad by just two. Freshman forward Johni Broome continued his stellar and efficient play in his first season, recording his seventh double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, his fifth 20-point effort. Broome was 9-of-12 from the field and also had a pair of assists and steals. Sophomore guard Ta’lon Cooper got the starting assignment in place of an injury and responded with season-highs of 17 points, seven assists, and four steals. Junior guard Skyelar Potter put the Eagles on his back in the first half, scoring 10 points on a trio of triple balls. He came back and added nine more in the final half and also grabbed eight rebounds as the Eagles out-rebounded TSU 41-29. That’s the fifth time in the last six games the Eagles have owned a double-digit rebound advantage.