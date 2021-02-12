Vaccination programs ramping up across the commonwealth

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Vaccine programs are ramping up in Kentucky. There are now more than 150 locations where you can receive the shot.

A program from the federal government will supply Walgreens and certain locally owned pharmacies with the vaccine.

One of those sites is Berea Drug, and one of their owners says they only knew they were definitely getting it about a week and a half ago.

“We did a print out of everybody that was 70 and older that was a current customer and we just started calling them. Trying to encourage them to get it,” said Robert Little, owner of Berea Drug.

They had hoped to start vaccinating Thursday but because of the ice storm, they had to wait one day.

“They’re so thankful, they’re so appreciative,” Little said.

For the people going to Walgreens, they’ll need to sign up online. And in Lexington, the Lexington Senior Center is continuing to help those who may have technology barriers get registered through the health department. But some of their people are already aware of the new system.

“Everything is happening so fast and the availability is kind of changing moment to moment. So it’s really hard even for us to keep up,” said Kristy Stambaugh with the Lexington Senior Center.

Little says he thinks using local pharmacies will lead to more people being willing to get vaccinated. He expects to get in 100 doses a week. And they already have a wait list.

Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination sites (Governor's Communications Office)

