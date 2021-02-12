VACCINE TEAM | Help in the hunt for a vaccine appointment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.

Unlike some states, Kentucky doesn’t have a one-stop place to find and book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

To help, here’s a step-by-step guide.

Who’s eligible for vaccination right now?

To do the state’s vaccine survey to determine your eligibility, click here.

While priority is currently being given to those 70 or over, people who are in Phase 1C may be scheduled for vaccinations now to ensure the state meets its goal of each vaccinate site administering at least 90 percent of its supply within seven days.

Phase 1C includes anyone 60 or over, anyone 16 or older with high risk health conditions, and essential workers.

Which pharmacies are part of the new federal pharmacy program?

To speed up the rollout of vaccines, the federal government released one million doses directly to pharmacies rather than sending the doses directly to state governments.

Based on Kentucky’s population, the federal government sent an initial allotment of 13,000 doses to 78 Walgreens locations and 47 independent pharmacies part of the Good Neighbor Pharmacy group. Vaccinations at those locations started Friday, February 12.

Use our interactive search widget below to find which pharmacies are participating in the federal program.

To book an appointment at one of the Walgreens locations, go here. You will need to create a free account to schedule an appointment.

To book an appointment at one of the Good Neighbor Pharmacies or independent pharmacies, you will need to contact the pharmacy directly.

Where are the state’s regional vaccination sites?

On February 11, the state announced the addition of six new regional COVID-19 vaccine sites in the state.

In our area, here are the three state-operated regional vaccination sites. By clicking on the name, you will can go where to search for an appointment.

Which Kroger and Walmart locations are part of the state’s distribution?

In addition to sending the state’s allotment of vaccine to regional vaccination sites, hospitals, and local health departments, it is making doses available at select Kroger and Walmart locations.

To make an appointment at one of the Kroger locations in Ashland, Brandenburg, Campbellsville, Carrollton, Elizabethtown, London, Maysville, Murray, and Paducah, go here to search for availability.

You won’t be able to schedule an appointment at one of the participating Walmart locations in Corbin, Berea, Campbellsville, Carrollton, Central City, Crestwood, La Grange, Mayfield, Paducah, Paintsville, Richmond, Shelbyville, Shepherdsville, Tompkinsville, and Winchester until 5 p.m. Monday, February 15. Here is the link you will need to make one of those appointments when they became available.

Where else can you try to search for an appointment?

Hospitals offering vaccination registration or sign-up for information when available

Appalachian Regional Health

Baptist Health Corbin

Baptist Health Lexington

Clark Regional Medical Center

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital

St. Claire HealthCare

Saint Joseph Health

UK Healthcare

Local health departments serving each Kentucky county

Adair County

Allen County

Anderson County

Ballard County

Barren County

Bath County

Bell County

Boone County

Bourbon County

Boyd County

Bracken County

Breathitt County

Breckinridge County

Bullitt County

Butler County

Caldwell County

Calloway County

Campbell County

Carlisle County

Carroll County

Casey County

Christian County

Clark County

Clinton County

Crittenden County

Cumberland County

Daviess County

Edmonson County

Estill County

Fayette County

Floyd County

Fleming County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Gallatin County

Garrard County

Grant County

Graves County

Grayson County

Green County

Greenup County

Hancock County

Hardin County

Harrison County

Hart County

Henderson County

Henry County

Hickman County

Hopkins County

Jefferson County

Jessamine County

Johnson County

Kenton County

Knott County

Knox County

Larue County

Laurel County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Leslie County

Letcher County

Lewis County

Livingston County

Logan County

Lyon County

Madison County

Magoffin County

Marion County

Marshall County

Martin County

Mason County

McCracken County

McCreary County

McLean County

Meade County

Menifee County

Mercer County

Metcalfe County

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Morgan County

Muhlenberg County

Nelson County

Nicholas County

Ohio County

Oldham County

Owen County

Owsley County

Pendleton County

Perry County

Pike County

Powell County

Pulaski County

Robertson County

Rowan County

Russell County

Scott County

Shelby County

Simpson County

Spencer County

Taylor County

Todd County

Trigg County

Trimble county

Union County

Warren County

Washington County

Wayne County

Webster County

Whitley County

Wolfe County

Woodford County

