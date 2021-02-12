VACCINE TEAM | Help in the hunt for a vaccine appointment
Tips for navigating the different places to search and find where to get the shot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine, how to get one, and much more.
Unlike some states, Kentucky doesn’t have a one-stop place to find and book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
To help, here’s a step-by-step guide.
Who’s eligible for vaccination right now?
To do the state’s vaccine survey to determine your eligibility, click here.
While priority is currently being given to those 70 or over, people who are in Phase 1C may be scheduled for vaccinations now to ensure the state meets its goal of each vaccinate site administering at least 90 percent of its supply within seven days.
Phase 1C includes anyone 60 or over, anyone 16 or older with high risk health conditions, and essential workers.
Which pharmacies are part of the new federal pharmacy program?
To speed up the rollout of vaccines, the federal government released one million doses directly to pharmacies rather than sending the doses directly to state governments.
Based on Kentucky’s population, the federal government sent an initial allotment of 13,000 doses to 78 Walgreens locations and 47 independent pharmacies part of the Good Neighbor Pharmacy group. Vaccinations at those locations started Friday, February 12.
Use our interactive search widget below to find which pharmacies are participating in the federal program.
To book an appointment at one of the Walgreens locations, go here. You will need to create a free account to schedule an appointment.
To book an appointment at one of the Good Neighbor Pharmacies or independent pharmacies, you will need to contact the pharmacy directly.
Where are the state’s regional vaccination sites?
On February 11, the state announced the addition of six new regional COVID-19 vaccine sites in the state.
In our area, here are the three state-operated regional vaccination sites. By clicking on the name, you will can go where to search for an appointment.
- Ephraim McDowell Health in Danville
- Frankfort Clinic operated by Kroger
- Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington
Which Kroger and Walmart locations are part of the state’s distribution?
In addition to sending the state’s allotment of vaccine to regional vaccination sites, hospitals, and local health departments, it is making doses available at select Kroger and Walmart locations.
To make an appointment at one of the Kroger locations in Ashland, Brandenburg, Campbellsville, Carrollton, Elizabethtown, London, Maysville, Murray, and Paducah, go here to search for availability.
You won’t be able to schedule an appointment at one of the participating Walmart locations in Corbin, Berea, Campbellsville, Carrollton, Central City, Crestwood, La Grange, Mayfield, Paducah, Paintsville, Richmond, Shelbyville, Shepherdsville, Tompkinsville, and Winchester until 5 p.m. Monday, February 15. Here is the link you will need to make one of those appointments when they became available.
Where else can you try to search for an appointment?
Hospitals offering vaccination registration or sign-up for information when available
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
Local health departments serving each Kentucky county
