VACCINE TEAM Q&A | How does it affect pregnancy?

Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, many questions have been raised about the vaccines, how to get one, and their side effects.

How do the vaccines affect pregnancy?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pregnant women with COVID-19 have an increased risk of severe illness.

Dr. Agatha Critchfield, a maternal-fetal specialist at Baptist Health Lexington, says about 15,000 pregnant women have received the vaccine and no concerns have been reported.

“We have been reassured enough at this point and know that COVID is significant enough in pregnancy that all of our national overseeing bodies — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists — have all endorsed pregnant women, or women who want to get pregnant, or women who are breastfeeding getting the vaccine if they want.”

