6-year old starts bakery to give back to first responders

Neyland started his business ‘Neyland’s Dino Bakery’ as a way to five back to first responders...
Neyland started his business ‘Neyland’s Dino Bakery’ as a way to five back to first responders in the region.(UTPD)
By Arial Starks
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Police Department took to social media thanking 6-year-old Neyland for giving them special treats Friday.

Neyland started his business ‘Neyland’s Dino Bakery’ as a way to five back to first responders in the region.

Neyland’s father and grandmother both work for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and his mother is an EMT for Dollywood, so he has grown up around first responders.

“He’s been making the rounds to law enforcement and medical professionals in the region. Thank you, Neyland!” UTPD said in a Twitter post.

