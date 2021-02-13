Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter Storm threat Sunday night - Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the heels of recovering from our last Ice Storm, another Winter Storm approaches the Commonwealth, bringing multiple threats along with it.

We will be tracking a little bit of light wintry mix on and off across parts of central southern and eastern Kentucky for tonight and into Saturday. This could potentially lead to a few patchy slick spots, but it shouldn’t be a significant event that impacts everyone. Temperatures will remain on the cold side yet again as we fall into the mid to lower-20s, with some teens possible by Sunday morning.

By Sunday, most of the day will feature dry weather but will likely stay on the cloudy side and cold. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to lower-20s. Models continue to take a swing and miss on afternoon highs, as we’ve seen through the past few days, so we’re only expecting temperatures to reach into the mid to upper-20s yet again. As we head into Sunday night, our next Winter Storm approaches our region and will continue to increase from the southwest to the northeast through the overnight with all forms of precipitation.

This Winter Storm will continue through Monday and into the first part of Tuesday before moving out and giving us a short break. At this time, most of western, central, and parts of eastern Kentucky will be mainly under a snow threat, with some areas possibly seeing 5″-10″+ inches of snow. The further south and east you go, that snow becomes limited and will be more of an icing threat, especially in further southeast Kentucky. Either way, this will be a HIGH impact event that shuts-down regions of the state yet again.

(Sunday PM - Tuesday): Here is our FIRST call for ice & snowfall. We will likely make further adjustments to this forecast through the weekend, but either way expect a HIGH impact event from this next Winter Storm. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.