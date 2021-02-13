Ally Blake’s Forecast | Winter Storm on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

I know I wanted to see snow when I moved to Kentucky, but with TWO more winter storms this week, I’m more than ready for spring.

Good morning! It is a First Alert Weather Day and we are about to enter basically First Alert Weather Week! This morning we have some moisture lingering around most of southeastern Kentucky, and with it we are bringing with it some rain and freezing drizzle/mist. This can create an extra light coating of ice on your vehicle and roads this morning, of course, this is on top of all of the ice we have seen this past week. Temperatures will stay in the 30′s for most of the day today, and the moisture will change over into mostly cloudy skies. Also a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of far eastern Kentucky until 10:00 AM for the lingering wintry weather.

Tomorrow for Valentine’s Day, when love should be in the air, more snow will be in the forecast for winter weather lovers. Unfortunately, this looks to come in the form of a major winter storm. This system, mixing with arctic air will give some portions of Kentucky to end up with heavy accumulations, but the cut off between snow and mix to ice will be sharp. This is already crippling to an area that has just had a major ice storm. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of western and central Kentucky starting tomorrow at 7:00 PM and ongoing until Tuesday at 1:00 PM. Wednesday starts our next winter storm and will linger until Friday. Right now we are focusing on this first storm, and more details about the second one will come later. The pattern that’s set up just gives us no room for breaks, and this could be damaging for a lot of Kentucky. If you have yet to prepare for the next winter storm, you running out of time. Temperatures also for the rest of the week will not get above freezing meaning everything that falls will continue to freeze over.

Please stay safe and weather aware!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.