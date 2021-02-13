Advertisement

Clark County still experiencing power outages three days after the winter storm

About 1,000 people in Clark County were still without power on Saturday morning.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people in Kentucky are still without power after the ice storm this week. Concerns are rising as more winter weather is expected.

Julie Perkins is one of about 1,000 people in Clark County who didn’t have power on Saturday.

She said she’s never experienced a power outage lasting this long. She used a small power source from her truck, then boiled water and cooked a pizza on the grill for her three kids.

She remembers the moment it went out. “I just happened to look out the window and I could see sparks of the electrical lines behind my house.”

Perkins said she immediately reported the outage to Clark Energy, but still hasn’t seen a single truck come by.

A spokesperson for the company told us that crews are still working around the clock and restoring power to the more populated areas first, meaning Perkins’ rural home has no clear timeline.

“With no explanation and no definite answers here, I think we’re just we’re sitting for however long,” she said.

Now it’s a race against the clock.

Clark Energy is worried about more tree limbs falling because of the ice, which would knock out power again. But Perkins has her eyes on the forecast as another winter storm is right around the corner.

“If we don’t get power before that, I am just without words. I can’t fathom the thought of going through another ice storm or another storm with no power.”

Clark Energy serves customers in Bath, Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Madison, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Powell, and Rowan Counties.

