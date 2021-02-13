Franklin Co. picks up home win over Harrison Co., 57-51
Flyers were missing four of their top seven players
Feb. 13, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin Co. erased a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter to pick up a win on Saturday over Harrison Co., 57-51.
Despite missing four of their top seven players against Harrison Co., the Flyers have won now five out of their last six games played.
Franklin Co. (8-5) hosts crosstown rival Frankfort on Monday.
Harrison Co. (7-7) travels to Nicholas Co. on Tuesday.
