Franklin Co. picks up home win over Harrison Co., 57-51

Flyers were missing four of their top seven players
Franklin Co. and coach Tony Wise erased a 10-point deficit to pick up a win on Saturday.
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin Co. erased a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter to pick up a win on Saturday over Harrison Co., 57-51.

Despite missing four of their top seven players against Harrison Co., the Flyers have won now five out of their last six games played.

Franklin Co. (8-5) hosts crosstown rival Frankfort on Monday.

Harrison Co. (7-7) travels to Nicholas Co. on Tuesday.

