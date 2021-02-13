Georgetown storms back to beat Cumberlands 27-20 in opener

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 20-10 on the road Friday afternoon, the Georgetown football team scored 17 unanswered points to beat Cumberlands 27-20 in the season opener.

After not playing football in the fall, the Tigers (1-0) are scheduled to play seven games this spring. Georgetown hosts Lindsey Wilson on February 19 at 3:30 in its home opener.

Hunter Krause orchestrated three second-half scoring drives in the win. The senior was 14-of-22 for 298 yards and two touchdown tosses and he scored a rushing touchdown to win the game in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.