Georgetown storms back to beat Cumberlands 27-20 in opener

The Tigers scored 17 unanswered points to win Friday afternoon.
(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 20-10 on the road Friday afternoon, the Georgetown football team scored 17 unanswered points to beat Cumberlands 27-20 in the season opener.

After not playing football in the fall, the Tigers (1-0) are scheduled to play seven games this spring. Georgetown hosts Lindsey Wilson on February 19 at 3:30 in its home opener.

Hunter Krause orchestrated three second-half scoring drives in the win. The senior was 14-of-22 for 298 yards and two touchdown tosses and he scored a rushing touchdown to win the game in the fourth quarter.

