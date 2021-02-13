Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 769 new cases of COVID-19, 19 deaths Saturday

By WKYT News Staff
Feb. 13, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 769 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 387,090 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 6.87%.

Officials also reported 19 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,272.

At least 1,059 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 266 in the ICU and 143 on ventilators.

