Gov. Beshear reports 769 new cases of COVID-19, 19 deaths Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 769 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 387,090 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 6.87%.

Officials also reported 19 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,272.

At least 1,059 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 266 in the ICU and 143 on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.