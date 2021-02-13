‘It’s been different’: Clark Co. man prepares for third night without electricity

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Tonight, thousands are still in the dark after this week’s ice storm, as crews are working overtime to get the lights back on.

One man in Clark County has been using his car to charge up and stay warm while he waits to get back on the grid.

It’s an experience John Stuber could do without.

“Living off the grid has been—I saw it on TV and I thought I could do it, no,” Stuber said.

Going into a third night without electricity as ice still covers trees and power lines in rural Clark County.

“We’ve just got a heater, one candle going, and depending on the phones we are running back and forth to the car to charge up,” Stuber said.

John says he usually keeps the heat around 69 degrees, and Friday afternoon it was down to 45. He usually has a generator, but it went out as the storm came through.

“I’ve called around for a generator and no one has one for miles,” he said.

Part of a large tree also fell in his driveway, but thankfully, it didn’t cause any damage.

“It’s the first time it’s ever done that...me and my wife had to try to pry it out of the ice and get it out of the way so we could get in and out,” Stuber said.

Clark Energy officials say at the height of outages, roughly 10,000 were in the dark. Progress is being made, but the cold conditions have made it tough.

But with another system set to sweep through early next week, crews may be back to where they started.

“Might have to live off the grid another few days,” Stuber said.

An independent company from Georgia came to help Clark Energy crews restore power to customers.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.