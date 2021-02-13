Advertisement

Kentucky tops Auburn 82-80, snaps four-game losing streak

The Wildcats have now won 19 straight games against the Tigers at Rupp Arena.
Kentucky's Isaiah Jackson (23) goes up for a dunk over Auburn's Dylan Cardwell during the...
Kentucky's Isaiah Jackson (23) goes up for a dunk over Auburn's Dylan Cardwell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Isaiah Jackson scored 18 points, BJ Boston added 17 points and Kentucky beat Auburn 82-80 Saturday afternoon to snap its four-game losing streak.

Kentucky trailed 36-30 at halftime and opened the half on a 17-5 run. The Wildcats finished 11-24 from three and hit eight of those triples in the second half.

Kentucky led by as much as 14 in the second half before Auburn stormed back to tie the game at 77. Davion Mintz hit a triple moments later to give the Wildcats some cushion.

JT Thor led Auburn (11-11, 5-8) with 24 points.

Kentucky (6-13, 5-7 SEC) visits Vanderbilt on February 17.

