Lee Sexton, famous Letcher County musician, dies at 92

Lee Sexton
Lee Sexton(Letcher Funeral Home)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known banjo player from Letcher County died on Wednesday at the age of 92.

Lee Sexton’s music career was going on 85 years.

He headlined workshops, concerts, movies, documentaries, college campuses, and festivals.

He even invented the drop thumb method of picking.

Sexton’s visitation will be held at the Letcher Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, February 13th at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place the following day.

Sexton sat down for an interview with WYMT in 2016 in which he recalled memories from more than 80 years of playing the banjo.

You can watch the interview below:

