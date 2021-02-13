LexCath remains unbeaten, tops Lafayette, 81-50

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic remained perfect on the season with a win Saturday over Lafayette, 81-50.

Ben Johnson led the Knights with a game-high 24 points. Jack Gohmann pitched in 16 for the winners.

Lafayette (3-9) dropped its third-straight game. Abe Nelson scored 17 to lead the Generals. Will Stanfield added 12.

Lexington Catholic plays on Sunday at Madison Central.

Lafayette hosts Spencer Co. on Tuesday.

