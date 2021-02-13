Advertisement

LexCath remains unbeaten, tops Lafayette, 81-50

Knights now 10-0 on season
Lexington Catholic and coach Brandon Salsman are a perfect 10-0 this season.
Lexington Catholic and coach Brandon Salsman are a perfect 10-0 this season.
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic remained perfect on the season with a win Saturday over Lafayette, 81-50.

Ben Johnson led the Knights with a game-high 24 points. Jack Gohmann pitched in 16 for the winners.

Lafayette (3-9) dropped its third-straight game. Abe Nelson scored 17 to lead the Generals. Will Stanfield added 12.

Lexington Catholic plays on Sunday at Madison Central.

Lafayette hosts Spencer Co. on Tuesday.

