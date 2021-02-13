Madison Central turns back Madison Southern, 65-61

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Led by Will Hardin’s 25-points, Madison Central rallies to knock off Madison Southern, 65-61.

Southern led by six points with 2:33 left in the game on a layin by Zach Hudson, 58-52.

But the Indians hit 8 of 10 free throws down the stretch to pick up the home win.

Kole Brown finished with 16 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and a blocked shot for the winners.

Jay Rose led Madison Southern with 16 points.

Madison Central (10-4) will host Lexington Catholic at home on Sunday.

Madison Southern (4-7) is scheduled to host Perry Co. Central on Saturday.

