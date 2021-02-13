Multiple crashes on I-64 in Rowan County
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple crashes have been reported on I-64 in Rowan County.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook, warning people about the crashes near the Rowan County/Carter County line.
One of the wrecks involves a semi truck crashed into a rock wall.
The Sheriff’s Office advises people in the area to use extra caution if they have to be out on the roads.
