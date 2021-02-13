Multiple crashes on I-64 in Rowan County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple crashes have been reported on I-64 in Rowan County.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook, warning people about the crashes near the Rowan County/Carter County line.

One of the wrecks involves a semi truck crashed into a rock wall.

The Sheriff’s Office advises people in the area to use extra caution if they have to be out on the roads.

Be careful this morning if you have to travel there is a lot of black ice on the roads. If you’re on I64 going toward... Posted by Rowan County Sheriff - Kentucky on Saturday, February 13, 2021

