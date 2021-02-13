Advertisement

No. 3 Kentucky sweeps Georgia, improves to 11-0

Alli Stumler had a match-high 11 kills.
UK improves to 11-0.
UK improves to 11-0.
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST
ATHENS, Ga. (WKYT) - The No. 3 Kentucky volleyball team swept Georgia (25-11, 25-15, 25-17) at Stegeman Coliseum Saturday to improve to 11-0 this season.

Alli Stumler had a match-high 11 kills. Avery Skinner notched nine kills and Azhani Tealer had 9 kills as well. The Wildcats hit .357 for the match.

Kentucky improves to 11-0 on the season in the Southeastern Conference-only schedule.

The Wildcats will complete their two-match series with Georgia on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET live on the SEC Network+, ESPN app and ESPN3.

Gabby Curry led the way on defense with 11 digs.

