Roebling Bridge closing through November for restoration

Pedestrians walk over the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge on their way towards Covington,...
Pedestrians walk over the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge on their way towards Covington, Ky., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Cincinnati. The bridge was designed and construction completed in 1866 by architect John A. Roebling, who subsequently designed the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City using many of the same methodologies as its much smaller cousin in Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A historic bridge that carries about 8,100 vehicles a day over the Ohio River between Kentucky and Ohio is being closed for most of the rest of the year for restoration.

The John A. Roebling Bridge at Covington will be closed to vehicular traffic starting Monday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the $4.7 million projects is being undertaken to preserve the 154-year-old landmark.

The bridge was closed for several months in 2019 after sandstone fragments broke from a tower.

A pedestrian sidewalk will be kept open during the project. It’s expected the bridge will reopen by the end of November.

