Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Latest Call for Ice & Snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another HIGH impact winter storm is moving into our region for early this week, bringing snow, sleet, ice, and freezing rain along with, but this won’t be the last high impact event as another system looms in the forecast.

For tonight we’ll begin to increase some wintry mix chances from the southwest moving to the northeast. While we likely won’t see any widespread wintry weather move in until after 10 PM or so, some early mixes could create slick spots on the roadways. Temperatures again underachieved what models had predicted, and for this evening and tonight, we’ll remain cold in the mid to lower-20s with some teens possible to the north and west.

By early Monday morning, widespread issues will be a guarantee for the commute as more snow, sleet, and ice moves across our state. Some areas in central and northern Kentucky will already have several inches of snow accumulation by this time. If there is a silver lining to the winter storm, we will see a brief break by the later morning hours and around noon, allowing road crews to make better progress on the roads before the next batch moves in. With the second batch, which will last through the afternoon and overnight hours, we’ll see very heavy snowfall across central Kentucky and areas to the north and west with more sleet and freezing rain the further east and south you go. This will continue to bring high impacts to power, roads, and downed trees through the overnight.

Our winter storm will begin to fade out by Tuesday, but we’ll still get in on batches of moderate snowfall throughout the day before a drier period returns Tuesday night into the first half of Wednesday. By Wednesday evening through the end of the week, we will track yet another winter storm bringing impacts to our region with snow, sleet, and freezing rain, another good bet. Mother nature will not give us a break, but we’ll make sure to track it all for you and keep you updated with the latest.

Here is our latest call for ice and snowfall that runs from tonight through Tuesday. We have shifted the heaviest snow regions just a little further north with a band of mixing more likely for parts of central KY and along I-64. Areas of SE KY will still see major ice issues. (WKYT)

