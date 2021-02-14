Ally Blake’s Forecast | Winter Storm Comes in Late

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! If you have any plans today for the holiday make sure you do one thing for certain: get ready for our major winter storm this evening. Get the milk, bread, and beer if you haven’t already, charge up all of your devices, and make sure you have access to weather alerts and information over the next 48 hours.

Good morning! It is a First Alert Weather Day and we will stay like this for a couple of days ahead of our major winter storm. This will be another high impact event. Heavy amounts of snow are likely. This will start later this evening and last until Tuesday. Some spots could even see the potential of a foot of snow. This morning’s temps are helping out with the winter weather as we are waking up in the 20′s with wind chill’s in the teens. Today, we will only get into the upper 20′s, some spots will maybe hit 30. Flurries are also possible this morning, but will change over to cloudy skies before the storm comes later this evening. After 10:00 PM, that’s when the first wave will move in. This will bring snow and mix to portions of central and eastern Kentucky overnight and making the morning messy. Mid-day we may get a slight (and I mean slight) break before the heavier round of snow makes its way back in. Power outages are likely to exceed our previous storm from last week and some people still do not have power. The backside of this storm on Tuesday will bring some lingering snow, but also very very cold temperatures. We could wake up in the single digits with sub zero wind chills.

This will then be followed by our next winter storm come Wednesday into Friday. Temperatures will stay very cold.. below average all week. This is the time prep for the storm, later today time will be running out. The WKYT Weather Team will continue to work hard to give you all the latest weather information about this storm to come. Please stay safe and have a Happy Valentine’s day!

