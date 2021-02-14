EKU torches Tennessee State 93-73 on the road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky opened the game on a 29-7 run and torched Tennessee State 93-73 Saturday night on the road.

The Colonels (16-5, 10-4) led wire-to-wire. Wendell Green Jr. led EKU with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Curt Lewis added 12 points and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds. Tre King also had 14 points.

The Belt goes to CHEF Faye! @CfayeJr was cooking tonight – 15 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal off the bench. 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/Bn0khM2w1z — EKUHoops (@EKUHoops) February 14, 2021

Cheikh Faye finished with 15 points, hitting 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-7 from deep.

Tennessee State drops to 3-16, 2-14 in the OVC with the loss.

EKU shot 50 percent from the field and went 19-for-21 (90 percent) at the free throw line.

The road trip continues for the Colonels with a contest at Tennessee Tech on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

