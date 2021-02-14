EKU torches Tennessee State 93-73 on the road
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky opened the game on a 29-7 run and torched Tennessee State 93-73 Saturday night on the road.
The Colonels (16-5, 10-4) led wire-to-wire. Wendell Green Jr. led EKU with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Curt Lewis added 12 points and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds. Tre King also had 14 points.
Cheikh Faye finished with 15 points, hitting 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-7 from deep.
Tennessee State drops to 3-16, 2-14 in the OVC with the loss.
EKU shot 50 percent from the field and went 19-for-21 (90 percent) at the free throw line.
The road trip continues for the Colonels with a contest at Tennessee Tech on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.
