Kentucky baseball’s season-opening series cancelled
The Wildcats have issues with COVID-19 within their program.
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky baseball team was scheduled to open the 2021 season February 19 at North Carolina, but the weekend series has been cancelled due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Wildcat program.
The decision is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 and UK Athletics COVID-19 management requirements and protocols.
Kentucky will now open the season February 23 at home against Miami of Ohio. First pitch at Kentucky Proud Park is set for 4:00.
