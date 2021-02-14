Kentucky baseball’s season-opening series cancelled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky baseball team was scheduled to open the 2021 season February 19 at North Carolina, but the weekend series has been cancelled due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Wildcat program.

The decision is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 and UK Athletics COVID-19 management requirements and protocols.

Our season-opening series at North Carolina scheduled for this coming weekend has been canceled due to COVID-19 management protocols in our program.



The home opener on Feb. 23 vs. Miami University remains as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/klVC17VsPg — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) February 14, 2021

Kentucky will now open the season February 23 at home against Miami of Ohio. First pitch at Kentucky Proud Park is set for 4:00.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.