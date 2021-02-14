Advertisement

Morehead falls at Belmont, sees 12-game streak snapped, 73-58

Eagles lose for first time in 2021
Belmont won its record-setting 26th-straight OVC game, ending Morehead's streak of 12-consecutive wins.(Ohio Valley Conference)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Morehead State’s 12-game winning streak came to an end, falling at league-leading Belmont on Saturday, 73-58.

It’s the first loss for the Eagles in 2021. The loss meant Morehead State fell just a game short of breaking the school record for consecutive wins.

Freshman forward Johni Broome racked up his eighth double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Sophomore guard Ta’lon Cooper pitched in 16 points for the Eagles (16-7, 13-3).

Belmont’s Grayson Murphy tallied the school’s first triple-double since joining the NCAA, with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. The Bruins have won 26-consecutive OVC games, which is a new league record.

Morehead State returns to the court at UT Martin on Saturday at 5 p.m.

