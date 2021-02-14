Advertisement

No. 13 Kentucky completes weekend sweep of Samford

Renee Abernathy went 3-4 with 4 RBI.
Kentucky improves to 3-0.
Kentucky improves to 3-0.(Eddie Justice | Eddie Justice)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WKYT) - Renee Abernathy went 3-4 with 4 RBI and No. 13 Kentucky beat Samford 12-9 Saturday to complete the weekend sweep.

The Wildcats (3-0) visit UNC-Greensboro February 18 and 19. For the first time in program history, Kentucky has won all of its games on opening weekend in back-to-back seasons.

Autumn Humes was the winning pitcher, improving to 2-0 this season. She threw the final 4.0 innings of the game, allowing one run on two hits and striking out three batters.

Down 8-7 in the fourth, the Wildcats put up a four spot. Humes hit a two-run homer and Abernathy drilled a 2-RBI single to go in front 11-8.

