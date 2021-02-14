Road crews prepare for upcoming Winter Storm, tips for drivers ahead of bad weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A city still covered in ice from a storm Wednesday night.

“Tree limbs down, we didn’t go out, so I didn’t have any trouble getting anywhere. Just those tree limbs down. And wondering how bad it was going to get, but it wasn’t as bad as we feared so we’re happy about that,” said Chuck Vellios, as he hunts for ice melt.

Now people across Lexington and the Commonwealth, like Vellios, are spending the weekend before another potential Winter Storm tracking down ice melt that seems to be going quickly.

”I wish I’d been out sooner to get it. But that’s okay. I’ve got it now.”

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews aren’t getting a break in between winter storms, either.

“Our crews really have spent most of their time, in addition to snow and ice removal, cutting brush, limbs and trees.” said Natasha Lacy, the Public Information Officer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 7.

Lacy said in preparation for snow and ice Monday, they’ve stocked up on materials, and work trucks are ready to hit the streets when needed.

“You really don’t need to travel unless it’s absolutely necessary. And you need to take things in your vehicle with you of importance to you, if you are stranded or perhaps detained,” Lacy said.

Warning drivers to follow their lead, and stock up on supplies now, before the bad weather hits. And take extra medicine, blankets and water with you if traveling, planning to be safe, rather than sorry.

Lacy said their crews will finalize their plan of action during a meeting tomorrow.

They’ll better assess exactly when storms are predicted to hit and which areas they’ll head to first.

