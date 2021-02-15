WKYT Investigates | A surge in anti-semitic incidents across US, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In May of 2019 a Jewish student was stabbed with a pencil three times, and called an “ugly jew”, and a “loser jew.”

The student was also told, “wish you were dead jew.”

It happened in Kentucky, one of 186 anti-semitic and extremist incidents reported to the Anti-Defamation League that year.

In the last few months, Lexington has seen a rash of incidents aimed at Jews. Some incidents may seem minor, like a man who left anti-semitic stickers on Lexington businesses last December 31.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says, ”I don’t believe in minor incidences of hate. I believe when you allow something to be considered minor, you’re asking for major incidents of hate.”

Why is this happening, and what is the answer? Tonight at 6 on WKYT we investigate and search for solutions. Then at 7 on The CW Lexington a longer conversation with Rabbi Litvin, Director of The Chabad of the Bluegrass.

