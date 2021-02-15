Advertisement

Beshear advises Kentuckians to limit travel; National Guard put on alert

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced he is advising residents to limit travel as much as possible for at least the next two days.

He made the announcement during a press conference Monday morning:

This is due to the inclement weather affecting much of the state.

Governor Beshear says they have also alerted the National Guard and they are ready to assist.

The governor says if you must get out, you should take extra time, reduce your speed and be very careful. The roads are slick and dangerous Monday morning.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray says for the first time, in District 12, they had to pull back trucks from B and C routes in the Pikeville area because of ice-covered roads. He says even with highly skilled drivers, trucks were running into ditches.

Copyright 2021 WKYT/WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snow
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Winter Storm Comes in Late
Here is a look at our latest call for Snow and Ice. Central Kentucky will be right on the...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Latest Call for Ice & Snow
Here is an updated Call for Ice & Snowfall. We've bumped up snowfall totals across the state...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Winter Storm threat Sunday night - Tuesday
Emergency crews in Lexington responded to several crashes due to the slick roads Wednesday...
Governor Andy Beshear outlines preparations for next winter storm
Kentucky State Police are responding to multiple crashes in Rockcastle County.
Multiple crashes reported on I-75 in Rockcastle Co.

Latest News

101 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
WKYT and other Lexington media targeted with messages questioning coverage of COVID-19 pandemic
Vandals target WKYT, other media with messages over COVID-19 coverage
WKYT and other Lexington media targeted with messages questioning coverage of COVID-19 pandemic
WKYT vandalism
Lexington mayor declares snow emergency, asks drivers to move cars
WATCH | Lexington mayor declares snow emergency, asks drivers to move cars