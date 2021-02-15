Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Ice Storm Upon Us

snow
snow(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT First Alert Weather Day continues through Tuesday.

Another ice storm is in progress for much of central and eastern Kentucky. Significant amounts of freezing rain with sleet continues through the evening and into the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

WKYT team coverage of road conditions

Some areas will pick up more than a half inch of freezing rain, leading to widespread power outages and tree damage. Make plans now in case you lose power.

Bitterly cold wind chills will continue into Tuesday with areas of light snow and flurries.

Another winter storm then targets our region Wednesday through Friday. This looks to bring more significant snow, sleet and freezing rain. This will likely cause additional major issues.

