Lexington mayor declares snow emergency, asks drivers to move cars

Snow emergency declared for Kentucky
Snow emergency declared for Kentucky(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has declared a Stage One Snow Emergency, effective 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15th.

The Stage One Snow Emergency requires motorists to move vehicles parked on designated snow emergency routes. The affected roadways are marked with “Snow Emergency Route” street signs.

Snow emergency declared for Lexington
Snow emergency declared for Lexington(WKYT)

“Snow has started to accumulate on our roads, and more snow is expected,” Mayor Gorton said in a statement. “We need to be able to plow snow routes, and that requires that parked vehicles be moved.”

If vehicles are not moved by 6 p.m. tonight, they may be towed. Beginning at 5 a.m. Feb. 15th, and continuing through the snow emergency, city garages downtown will be open for free parking.

The snow emergency order remains in effect until it is lifted by the Mayor.

City crews are currently putting salt on the priority streets and roads. The city will post all weather updates here https://www.lexingtonky.gov/snow-and-ice-updates .

The city is expecting a lot of tree debris. City crews will first clear streets, then sidewalks of limbs. Residents can stack debris from their yards between the sidewalk and the curb, but it will not be cleared immediately.

Warming shelters will open at 9 a.m. Feb. 15th, at Dunbar Center, 545 N. Upper Street, and at the Senior Center, located behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road. Shelters will close at 7 p.m.

